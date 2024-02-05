Vietnamese in Netherlands, Japan celebrate Tet

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Tet festival in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the February 3 event, Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam briefed the participants on achievements Vietnam recorded in 2023, with the national gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by over 5 percent to more than US$430 billion.



He said the year 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties with a range of activities, notably the reciprocal visits of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and PM Mark Rutte.



The ambassador noted his hope that the Vietnamese community will continue staying united, contribute more to the homeland, and further work as a bridge between the two countries.



Also on February 3, Vietnamese associations in Japan’s Kansai region opened a Tet festival in Hyogo prefecture’s Amagasaki city with the support of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka city and local authorities.



Consul General Ngo Trinh Ha stressed that the festival offers an opportunity for Vietnamese in Japan and Kansai in particular to exchange and strengthen their solidarity, while promoting the Vietnamese culture to international friends.



It also helps Vietnamese and Japanese firms seek cooperation opportunities, he added, expressing his belief that the festival will contribute to enhancing cooperation and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.



Amagasaki’s Mayor Matsumoto Shin said the city is now home to more than 2,200 Vietnamese people who have contributed to local development, adding the festival will help foster exchange and mutual understanding between Vietnam and Japan, as well as between local residents and Vietnamese there.



Japanese Senator Ishikawa Hirotaka sent a letter of congratulations to the festival, describing it as an important event for Amagasaki residents that helps them understand more about the Vietnamese culture, contributing to enhancing cooperation and exchange between the two countries.



With an array of activities, including art performances and a fashion show, the two-day festival attracted about 80,000 visitors.

VNA