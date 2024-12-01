Vietnamese businesspeople plan to introduce national cuisine to Europeans

A group of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin businessmen and artists based in Europe has been actively engaged in discussions and planning to introduce Vietnamese pho and cuisine to the European market in innovative ways since late 2023.

The core group of the "We love pho" initiative at a gathering in Brussels, Belgium

Beyond the objective of joining associations to organize a pho festival in Europe, the project encompasses a series of promotional activities, including collaborations with restaurants and businesses, as well as media campaigns, to disseminate information about Vietnamese cuisine.

Since the idea was first proposed at the 12th European Overseas Vietnamese Business Forum in Budapest in September 2023, Mr. Mai Hai Lam, a member of the Vietnam Business Association in Poland, has been actively promoting Vietnamese pho in Europe. He remains enthusiastic about sharing his love for this dish.

Mai Hai Lam promptly received assistance from various entrepreneurs, including Dao Hong Hai, the proprietor of the Hanoi Station restaurant chain located in Brussels, Belgium; Thai Tran, the Chief Executive Officer of TT Meridian Company, which focuses on the distribution of Vietnamese agricultural products in the United Kingdom; Nguyen Thi Viet Ha based in Italy; Jolie Stanser, the director of a firm that specializes in business and settlement consulting in Sweden; Diep Quynh from Germany; and Quynh Iris de Prelle, a poet and independent artist residing in Belgium.

Mr. Mai Hai Lam visits Hanoi Station restaurant in Brussels, Belgium

United by their shared homesickness and love for pho, a group of Vietnamese expats in Europe initiated the "We Love Pho" project. This initiative aims to establish pho as a quintessential symbol of Vietnamese culinary culture.

Thai Tran is dedicated to developing a website for the initiative "We Love Pho." He expressed his desire to contribute to the foundational efforts of the project, stating that he senses a positive energy emanating from it. He believes the project is not only highly practical and beneficial for their business but also offers valuable opportunities for personal growth and development.

In Italy, a nation celebrated for its culinary sophistication, many are curious to ascertain whether pho can retain its authentic flavor and appeal to the discerning palate of the local population.

Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, the first runner-up of the 2024 European Ao Dai Miss contest said that her husband is Italian, and her children primarily reside abroad; however, pho remains the family's preferred dish. Italy boasts a rich culinary heritage, making it challenging for foreign cuisines to gain acceptance. There are only a few Vietnamese restaurants in the country, and they often modify their dishes to cater to local tastes, which is unfortunate’.

She added that she has lately noticed some young Vietnamese entrepreneurs opening restaurants in Rome that adhere to traditional pho recipes, but their financial backing is limited.

It is expected that in early December 2024, the “We Love Pho” project will launch a website along with a number of other connection and contact channels. The project currently has representatives from 11 countries, including: England, Poland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Romania, Czech Republic, Spain, and Sweden.

The plan to build a “pho map” in Europe and other continents is also part of the project.

Mr. Mai Hai Lam has announced plans to return to Vietnam early next year to spearhead a large-scale campaign promoting pho. The initiative aims to benefit participating restaurants and businesses by increasing their visibility and attracting more customers.

By Kieu Bich Huong - Translated By Anh Quan