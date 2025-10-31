International

Vietnamese, Bruneian leaders pledge to promote practical development

The State leader called for continued implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and effective realisation of the Action Plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-Brunei Comprehensive Partnership in the 2023-2027.

image.jpg
Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (left) and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah have agreed to further promote the relationship between the two countries, thus bringing tangible benefits to their people and contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.

Meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on October 31 on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, President Luong Cuong welcomed the Sultan’s upcoming visit to Vietnam in 2025 and reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to maintain high-level contacts and exchanges across all channels.

The State leader called for continued implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and effective realization of the Action Plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-Brunei Comprehensive Partnership in the 2023-2027 period. He emphasized enhanced cooperation in the four priority areas of oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food processing, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

State President Luong Cuong affirmed his commitment to facilitating Bruneian investment and business expansion, urging both countries to accelerate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal cooperation. The President urged Brunei to support Vietnamese enterprises in production and certification for agricultural and Halal products, which, he said, will enable Vietnamese goods to access the Bruneian market and integrate into the global Halal supply chain.

image (1).jpg
Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong meets with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on October 31 on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his high regard and hope for stronger development of the relations with Vietnam, including in the areas of economy, trade, energy, oil and gas, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Congratulating Vietnam on its re-election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, the Sultan praised Vietnam’s increasingly active role in promoting multilateral cooperation in the world. He affirmed that Brunei will continue supporting Vietnam through capacity-building programs, including English language training.

Both leaders concurred to promote solidarity, unity, and maintenance of ASEAN’s central role in the region. They pledged to strengthen cooperation in regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue, the acceleration of negotiations for a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam-Brunei APEC ASEAN East Sea Halal cooperation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn