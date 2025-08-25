Vietnam works together with other ASEAN nations to tackle shared challenges

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 25 hosted a gathering to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 –2025).

Consuls General of ASEAN countries, HCMC officials, and leaders of the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations shake hands at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

It also marks the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the bloc (July 28, 1995).

The event highlighted the spirit of solidarity and friendship between the people of HCMC and those of other ASEAN member states.

Congratulating ASEAN on its formation and development, Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–ASEAN Friendship Association in HCMC, emphasized that although Vietnam joined later than some other countries, it has participated actively and responsibly since 1995. The country has helped integrate Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia into the grouping and enhanced the organisation’s global reputation.

Over the past three decades, Vietnam has consistently stood alongside other ASEAN member states to address common challenges, including traditional and non-traditional security threats, climate change, and diseases, as well as cultural, socio-economic, educational, and environmental issues. During its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Vietnam raised numerous initiatives to help the region respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, maintain peace and stability, restore economies, promote gender equality, and accelerate digital transformation.

Ms. Xuan described the anniversary as an opportunity for ASEAN countries to review their development journey, reaffirm achievements, continue leveraging strengths, and contribute practically to national stability and development, thereby building a resilient ASEAN with a significant voice on the international stage. These historical values and accomplishments provide confidence that, with solidarity and cooperation, ASEAN will continue to expand its influence and contribute to peace and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam – ASEAN Friendship Association in HCMC, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)

She also extended thanks to the ASEAN Consuls General in HCMC for their close cooperation and support in people-to-people diplomacy activities, which have fostered ASEAN Community development and further encouraged HCMC and Vietnam to assert a more active and responsible role in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the Consuls General, Malaysian Consul General in HCMC, Firdauz Othman reflected on ASEAN’s 58-year journey as a testament to the power of diplomacy, mutual respect, and the shared aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous Southeast Asia. From its early focus on economic cooperation, ASEAN has expanded with various social and cultural initiatives, thus creating a united community of nations.

He noted that over the past three decades, Vietnam has become a model of outstanding leadership, serving as a driving force in narrowing development gaps, fostering consensus, and spearheading efforts towards a more cohesive and sustainable ASEAN.

Vietnamplus