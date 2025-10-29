State President Luong Cuong arrives in RoK for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

Vietnamese State President arrived in Busan, the Republic of Korea, to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and take part in bilateral activities at the invitation of Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and his delegation at Gimhae Air Base were Choi Hyung Chan, President of the National Diplomatic Academy of the RoK, leaders of Busan city, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, Vietnamese Consul General in Busan Doan Phuong Lan, and officials from the Vietnamese Embassy and Consulate General in the RoK.

Held under the theme 'Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper, the APEC Leaders’ Week 2025 is expected to provide a vital platform for APEC economic leaders to maintain dialogue, strengthen trust and promote cooperation in addressing global economic and trade challenges, while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth across the region.

State President Luong Cuong arrives at Gimhae International Airport, Busan city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has been an active and constructive member of APEC, making significant contributions to maintaining the momentum of cooperation and ensuring the forum remains responsive to new global trends. Through its initiatives, Vietnam has helped enrich APEC’s agenda, promote innovation and affirm the forum’s role as a vital driver of growth and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

President Luong Cuong’s participation in the event also offers an opportunity for Vietnam to promote the image of a dynamic economy that is deeply integrated and committed to the region’s goals of connection, innovation and prosperity. It also reaffirms Vietnam’s role as an active, responsible and increasingly proactive member in shaping the regional cooperation structure, while preparing to host APEC 2027.

RoK delegates welcome State President Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

On the bilateral front, as Vietnam–RoK relations continue to flourish, President Luong Cuong’s working trip provides a chance for both sides to consolidate and deepen their sound political foundation, promote the effective implementation of high-level commitments and agreements reached in recent years, and ensure bilateral cooperation contributes more substantially and effectively to each country’s development during this crucial period.

Within the framework of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, President Luong Cuong is scheduled to meet with leaders of APEC member economies, as well as heads of major global corporations. These engagements are expected to further strengthen Vietnam’s bilateral ties with partners and attract additional resources to support the country’s socio-economic development goals.

Notably, the Vietnamese President will attend and deliver a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit 2025, calling on international partners to continue to accompany, support and stand alongside Vietnam in its new stage of development.

