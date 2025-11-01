Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam presented with Friendship Order

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong, on behalf of the State President, presented the Friendship Order to Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 31.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R), on behalf of the State President, presents the Friendship Order to Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 31 (Photo: VNA)

The noble order was awarded to the outgoing ambassador in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia during his tenure.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that the conferral symbolizes the Vietnamese State’s appreciation of Ambassador Abdi’s dedication and remarkable contributions to nurturing the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He highly valued the ambassador’s initiatives and efforts to promote comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and bilateral collaboration within the ASEAN framework, which have helped elevate the Vietnam–Indonesia relationship to a more substantive and effective level.

Notably, during Ambassador Abdi’s nearly five-year tenure in Vietnam, bilateral relations have continued to be strengthened, marked by a significant milestone in March 2025 when the two countries officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Indonesia.

The ambassador’s active coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities in organizing various cooperative and exchange activities, fostering dialogue mechanisms and high-level meetings, and supporting businesses of both countries in the post-pandemic economic recovery period has left a profound and practical imprint, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong.

For his part, Ambassador Abdi expressed his great honor and heartfelt gratitude to the Party, State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and people of Vietnam for their constant support and close cooperation throughout his tenure.

He affirmed that, even after completing his term in Vietnam, he will continue contributing to the consolidation and promotion of the friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam for the mutual benefit of the two peoples and the development of the ASEAN Community.

Vietnamplus