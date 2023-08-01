Vietnam wants to learn UK's experience in renewable energy development

Appreciating the UK Government's actions and Stuart's efforts in carrying out the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Ha urged the UK share its methods for implementing rooftop solar policies; and introduce businesses that have successfully invested in projects to develop wind and solar power, smart grid, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and large-scale energy storage systems.

He also welcomed the UK’s sharing of its experience in developing policies and criteria for selecting investors to ensure the best overall interests.

For his part, Stuart informed his host on the process and results of transforming energy sources from coal and fossil fuels to renewables in the UK since 2012. It is expected that all coal-fired power plants in the UK will cease operations by 2024. Meanwhile, the proportion of electricity generated from renewable energy has increased from 10 percent in 2010 to 40 percent of total electricity production in 2023, with further growth projected for the coming years.

The minister said lessons learned for the UK Government include establishing a legal framework, vowing long-term and stable policies for investors to reduce risks and capital costs, supporting businesses through working groups on solar and wind power, and creating jobs in the green energy sector, among others. These lessons are valuable for Vietnam to accelerate the process of raising awareness, unifying actions, and harmonizing the interests of businesses, the State, people, and the global community in implementing energy transition, Ha affirmed.