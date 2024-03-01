Vietnam wants to continue promoting cooperation with UN: Diplomat

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday presented his credentials to Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 29 presented his credentials to Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

At the meeting with the UN official, Dung affirmed that Vietnam will always be an active and responsible member of multilateral forums, especially the UN, through effective and substantive contributions in all aspects.

He highly appreciated the role of Valovaya, the first woman to hold the position of Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, and thanked the office in general and the official in particular for always creating favourable conditions to connect and support Vietnam in multilateral diplomatic activities.

For her part, Valovaya congratulated the Vietnamese Ambassador on his new position at the UN, expressing her appreciation for Vietnam's role and cooperation with the UN in general as well as cooperation between the permanent mission of Vietnam and her office in particular in many fields, especially sustainable development.

Valovaya emphasised that Vietnam is always a trusted partner, an active member, and has many important contributions to implementing UN missions as UN Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed in his meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on the sidelines of the 55th High-Level Meeting of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 26.

Valovaya expressed her deep impression of Vietnam and its people during her first visit to Vietnam in October 2023. The official said she wants to continue cooperating with Vietnam on many other projects in the coming time.

Dung thanked Valovaya for her good assessments and sentiments for Vietnam and said he will try to continue promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and the UN during his term, especially when Vietnam is serving as a member of the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 tenure and running for re-election as a member of the council for the 2026-2028 tenure.

