Vietnam, US step up negotiations on economic, trade issues

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien called for the development of bilateral trade relations in a balanced, long-term, and sustainable manner, in full compliance with Vietnam’s international commitments and without affecting its relationships with other partners.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (R) and US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on May 7 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, who leads the Government’s negotiation delegation on reciprocal trade agreement with the US, met with US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on May 7 to advance ongoing negotiations addressing bilateral economic and trade matters.

Minister Dien affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to fostering bilateral ties, urging the US to further promote the sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development. He called for the development of their trade relations in a balanced, long-term, and sustainable manner, in full compliance with Vietnam’s international commitments and without affecting its relationships with other partners. The approach, he noted, should align with the strategic directions agreed upon by senior Vietnamese and US leaders.

The minister further highlighted the complementary nature of the Vietnamese and US economies as a fundamental basis for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

For the time ahead, he suggested both sides support enterprises in resolving difficulties and obstacles, creating favourable conditions for business collaboration, particularly in essential goods trade and joint projects. These efforts are expected to help the countries practically their deepen economic, trade, and investment ties, and progress towards a more balanced and sustainable trade relationship.

For his part, Knapper commended Vietnam’s proactive and constructive engagement. He explained that the US's new trade policy is aimed at bolstering trade and investment, safeguarding economic and national security, and protecting US workers, without seeking to disadvantage its partners.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, the diplomat expressed his belief that, with goodwill, the negotiation process would yield positive outcomes, benefiting citizens and business communities in both nations.

