Vietnam, UK bolster education cooperation

A delegation from the Ministry of Education and Training, led by Deputy Minister Hoang Minh Son, paid a working visit to the UK on November 20-23 to enhance cooperation between education establishments of the two sides.

Attending the British Council’s Going Global conference and a ceremony to launch the Transnational Education strategy in Edinburgh on November 20, Son discussed the sustainability of the strategy and the ability to expand it in Vietnam, and highlighted opportunities and challenges in the field.

At the Vietnam – UK principals’ forum on cooperation between institutes/schools and enterprises for sustainable development the same day, Son affirmed that higher education establishments in Vietnam and the UK have enhanced collaboration across training, research and academic exchange.

He valued UK’s support for Vietnam to improve its higher education quality, enhance cooperation between universities of both sides in innovation, digital transformation, energy transition, and human resources development, and better the quality of English teaching and learning in the Vietnamese education system.

Son had bilateral meetings with officials from the UK Department for Education and Department of International Trade, and representatives from the British Council on November 22.

At the events, both sides discussed measures to promote cooperation and support for Vietnam in digital transformation in education, AI development, semiconductor, green energy, and emissions reduction.

Besides, the opening of the UK top-ranked universities’ branches in Vietnam was also on the table.

On November 22 and 23, the working delegation visited and had working sessions with the Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge to set up education cooperation.

During the delegation’s stay in the European country, nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Vietnam and British universities, enterprises, and the association of Vietnamese intellectuals in the UK and Ireland.