Top leader welcomes Acting US Secretary of the Navy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam welcomed Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, who is in Vietnam for the Pacific Partnership - Pacific Friendship 2026 (PP-PF26) mission.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) meets with Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in Hanoi on June 22. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam praised the selection of Quang Tri province, still scarred by war and recently battered by natural disasters, as the host for the humanitarian assistance and disaster response event. Through the Acting Secretary, he extended his regards to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady and reiterated his invitation for them to visit Vietnam at an early date.

Vietnam always considers the US one of its most strategically important partners, and wants to work closely with Washington to deliver on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, advancing ties in a substantive, comprehensive and effective manner for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, he said.

He welcomed recent strides in defence relations and proposed that both sides continue to effectively follow the agreed mechanisms, programs and principles of cooperation while turning collaboration into action in areas aligned with each country’s needs and interests.

Cao, in reply, expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and praised the positive momentum in bilateral relations in recent years. He affirmed that the US values its relationship with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam that is playing an increasingly important role in the region.

He also voiced desire to further foster cooperation with Vietnam at the global, regional and bilateral levels. Agreeing with the host’s assessment, he noted that defence ties, including maritime security cooperation, play an important role in peace and prosperity for both countries, as well as security, cooperation and development across the region.

He also wished to expand cooperation in maritime security, capacity building, humanitarian assistance, disaster response and addressing shared regional challenges.

Highlighting the special significance of war aftermath remediation in bilateral relationship, the Vietnamese leader called on the US to continue maintaining and expanding projects on dioxin remediation, unexploded ordnance clearance and support for persons with disabilities.

Ahead of July, Vietnam’s month of remembrance for war martyrs and wounded veterans, he also proposed that the US step up technology transfers and provide information and personal artefacts that could help locate and identify the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers.

Such cooperation carries profound humanitarian significance and serves as tangible evidence of the two countries’ efforts to heal wounds, foster reconciliation and build mutual trust, he said.

Cao agreed with those remarks and reflected on his personal experience of being born during the war, saying that he deeply understands the suffering caused by conflict. Progress in addressing war consequences, he said, is a powerful testament to both countries’ shared determination to put the past behind and look toward the future.

According to him, these efforts have healed the war wounds and reinforced bilateral ties over the past decades. He thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their support in searching US servicemen missing in action and reaffirmed the US’ long-term commitment to war aftermath remediation schemes in Vietnam.

Moved on his second visit, Cao said he was deeply impressed by the country’s remarkable development and growing global stature. In his current position, and above all as a person of Vietnamese descent, he pledged to keep backing initiatives that encourage the Vietnamese community in the US to contribute to Vietnam’s peace, resilience and development, as well as the continued growth of Vietnam – US relations.

The host expressed confidence that Vietnam – US relations will continue to thrive stably, substantively and effectively, making positive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the Indo-Pacific.

VNA