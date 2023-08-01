Vietnam trying to import more medications for HFMD

Because there was a drastic surge in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), the Ministry of Health and pharmaceutical firms are making an effort to import medications for the disease treatment.

Amid increasing cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease, the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health and pharmaceutical businesses are making efforts to find a supply of medication for the treatment of hand, foot and mouth disease to make sure enough medicines.

After Duy Anh Pharmaceutical Trading Company successfully imported 6,000 bottles of Immune Globulin infusion in June, the CPC1 Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company will import 3,000 more bottles of Immunoglobulin infusion in a total of 15,000 bottles, that have been licensed for import, this week.

Previously, the Drug Administration of Vietnam had granted a license to CPC1 Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to import 21,000 ampoules and these drugs have been brought to Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the first 7 months of the year, the whole country recorded about 35,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, compared with the same period in 2022, the number of cases decreased by 9.7 percent. However, the number of deaths increased by 15 cases whereas there were three deaths in the same period last year.

There is no specific medical treatment for HFMD. Over-the-counter medications including acetaminophen or ibuprofen are used to relieve fever and pain caused by mouth sores.