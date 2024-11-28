Vietnam treasures, prioritizes relations with Cambodia: State President

Vietnam always treasures, places a top priority on strengthening its relations with Cambodia, State President Luong Cuong remarked while meeting with visiting Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni in Hanoi on November 28.

State President Luong Cuong (R) and visiting Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni in Hanoi on November 28. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, following his welcome ceremony for the royal guest, the President expressed his confidence that the Cambodian King’s two-day visit would significantly enhance bilateral cooperation for their people’s development and prosperity as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and progress in the region and the world.

Highlighting Vietnam's deep respect and gratitude toward generations of Cambodian monarchs, leaders, and people, State President Luong Cuong acknowledged their support and goodwill during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and its ongoing national building, defense, and development efforts.

King Norodom Sihamoni commended Vietnam’s remarkable achievements over nearly four decades of Doi Moi (renewal) as well as its extensive international relations and comprehensive strategic partnerships with numerous countries worldwide. He said he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will continue to achieve great success in the time to come.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude, the king stated that the Cambodian people will forever remember Vietnam’s support for Cambodia in overthrowing the genocidal regime and in its ongoing cause of national construction and development.

He stressed that he, together with Senate President Hun Sen, National Assembly Chairwoman Khuon Sudary, and Prime Minister Hun Manet, will work to further strengthen the two countries’ traditional friendship and close brotherhood that has been nurtured by his father, late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, and Cambodian and Vietnamese leaders.

Both the host and guest expressed their satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations so far, noting that the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support, forged with the countless efforts and sacrifices of many previous generations, constitute a priceless asset that needs to be preserved for future generations.

They agreed to advance their relationship across all fields, particularly in educating younger generations about the bilateral bond, solidarity, and sacrifices; and further fostering the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship.

President Luong Cuong proposed King Norodom Sihamoni continue joining Cambodian leaders in resolving challenges facing individuals of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, granting citizenship to eligible ones and facilitating their stable and lawful residence, integration, and livelihoods there so that they can act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the State leader extended warm regards to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, expressing his hope that she and the King would take a leisure trip to Vietnam at a convenient time. King Norodom Sihamoni, in turn, extended his wish to soon host President Cuong in Cambodia.

