The Prime Minister has just approved the proposal of the Ministry of Justice on expanding the pilot issuance of criminal records via VNeID apps nationwide from October 1, 2024 to the end of June 30, 2025.

The Prime Minister assigned the People’s Committees of provinces and cities nationwide to implement the pilot program, review and complete the database system on handling the administrative procedures at the province level.

That aims to to ensure data synchronization, connection and sharing with the software of granting criminal records, relevant specialized databases serving for handling administrative procedures.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong