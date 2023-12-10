Vietnam to increase imports of electricity and coal from Laos

Vietnam will buy more electricity and coal from Laos for production and national security, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien

Speaking at the Conference to promote coal trading cooperation between Vietnam and Laos on December 9 in Hanoi, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the coal sector. Importing electricity and coal from Laos not only helps economic development between the two countries but also fulfills the dual goals of national security and defense and providing energy for the economy.

The Minister of Industry and Trade urges related agencies to speed up progress, ensure completion of formalities to import electricity and coal and promote the construction of new transmission lines from Laos to Vietnam.

Regarding the coal import plan, the Minister of Industry and Trade requested the Vietnam Coal and Mineral Corporation (TKV) and the Dong Bac Corporation to urgently negotiate to sign coal import and coal supply contracts for thermal power plants, coordinate with relevant units to propose specific mechanisms for coal import, especially coal import from Laos under the Intergovernmental Agreement to report to the Prime Minister or competent authorities.

To implement the policy of importing coal from Laos according to the agreements signed between competent agencies of the two countries, the Minister of Industry and Trade assigned TKV and Dong Bac Corporation to propose a mechanism of buying and selling coal price from Laos to Vietnam, and solutions to improve the capacity to receive coal to Vietnam, sign a principle contract with Lao partners specifically on output. After the agreements are approved, they will be carried out soon.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam requested the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines, representatives of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam and Lao coal supply businesses to propose to the Lao Government to reduce coal export taxes and related fees to reduce costs when exporting coal to Vietnam. At the same time, these bodies should invest, upgrade, or support businesses in infrastructure systems, warehouses, and coal transportation to Vietnam.

