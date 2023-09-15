Vietnam to coordinate with US to concretize joint statement: spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said that Vietnam will coordinate with the US to concretize a joint statement.

The Foreign Ministry will partner closely with ministries, agencies and localities to work with the US’s agencies and localities to specify cooperation areas mentioned in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

She made the statement during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 14, in response to reporters’ queries about the ministry’s activities to help Vietnamese firms navigate the US market in order to implement the joint statement.

Hang said the joint statement has outlined major orientations for Vietnam-US cooperation over the next 10 years and beyond, which covers 10 key areas in both bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues, including economic, trade and investment collaboration.

She added that both sides will make use of existing frameworks and mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), and those that will be established in the future.

The ministry will continue helping Vietnamese firms enhance connections and explore opportunities for business and investment cooperation with US partners to bring about mutual benefits and prosperity for both sides, she said, adding that this process requires significant efforts from both sides, including Government agencies, legislatures, organizations, local authorities and businesses.