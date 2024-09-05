Vietnam, Singapore convene 16th political consultation

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Albert Chua co-chaired the 16th Vietnam-Singapore political consultation in Singapore on September 4.

The 16th Vietnam-Singapore political consultation held in the city state on September 4 (Photo: VNA)

Both sides agreed that the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership is increasingly robust and effective across all areas, marked by regular high-level delegation exchanges and flourishing relations between the two ruling parties. An annual meeting mechanism established by the two countries' PMs to review and discuss the overall direction of cooperation during multilateral meetings has further strengthened this bond.

Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with Singapore being the second largest investor in Vietnam, running 3,742 projects valued at over US$80 billion . The success of 18 Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) across 13 Vietnamese cities and provinces has significantly contributed to this economic prowess.

Additionally, cooperation in national defence-security, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange has contributed to raising mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

Looking ahead, both sides committed to closely coordinating and effectively implementing agreements made by the two countries' leaders. They will prepare thoroughly for high-level exchanges, particularly the annual meetings between the two PMs. Efforts will focus on strengthening economic connectivity and deepening joint work in education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, aiming to elevate the bilateral relationship to a new height.

They affirmed their commitment to advancing the Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership and the Connectivity Framework Agreement to achieve breakthroughs in emerging areas such as circular economy, digital transformation, innovation, green energy, and sustainable development.

Viet expressed his wish for more next-generation smart and green VSIPs across Vietnam, and urged Singapore to continue supporting Vietnam in improving workforce quality, particularly strategic-level officials. He also called for more scholarships for Vietnamese students and the training of personnel for the digital transformation process, especially in cybersecurity, data flow management, and artificial intelligence, as well as assistance in building a model for a national data science innovation centre.

Chua, in turn, wished for closer collaboration in emerging sectors such as clean energy, including wind power, and carbon credit exchanges to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. He proposed increasing cooperation in farm produce export-import to ensure food security and boost aviation connectivity to support economic, trade and tourism growth. He affirmed Singapore's commitment to expanding effective management training courses for Vietnam.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, both sides agreed on the importance of sub-regional cooperation in advancing the development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Community and promoting sustainable growth in the region. They concurred on maintaining consultations and actively working with ASEAN member states in building strategies implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and further upholding ASEAN’s central role in regional matters. They also agreed to foster ASEAN’s solidarity, unity and sustainable development based on established principles and norms, and innovate working methods to create a resilient and adaptive ASEAN in the face of future opportunities and challenges.

They shared their evaluations and determination to build the East Sea into a water of peace, cooperation and development, seriously and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and work toward a quality, effective and legally binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Viet invited Singapore to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Vietnam to share ideas and initiatives that complement regional cooperation.

On the occasion, Viet paid a courtesy call to Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, who affirmed to continue working closely with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to strengthen the Singapore-Vietnam strategic partnership across all areas.

Vietnam is always an important and trustworthy partner of Singapore, both bilaterally and regionally, Balakrishnan said, suggesting that the two foreign ministries work closely with relevant departments and agencies to advance all-around cooperation, especially in economic connectivity and exploring new cooperation areas to elevate bilateral ties to a new height.

VNA