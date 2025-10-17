Vietnam shares experience in promoting energy security cooperation in Mekong River basin at the 2nd Indonesia‑Mekong Basin Connect Forum.

At the 2nd Indonesia‑Mekong Basin Connect Forum, hosted by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 16. (Photo: VNA)

Associate Professor Van Pham Dang Tri, representing Can Tho University and CT Group, shared Vietnam’s experience during a business dialogue on energy security at the 2nd Indonesia‑Mekong Basin Connect Forum, hosted by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 16.

The forum serves as an important platform for Indonesia to strengthen energy security cooperation with both the public and private sectors across the Mekong region. It aims to generate innovative ideas for regional collaboration in green energy finance and technology.

The dialogue session offered a valuable opportunity to connect stakeholders from Indonesia and Mekong River countries in exploring practical cooperation opportunities. Businesses and organizations from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia exchanged experiences in energy development, governance, and partnerships.

The Vietnamese expert underscored the importance of collaboration between universities and businesses to ensure a strong “triple-helix linkage” among academia, government, and industry, propelling sustainable development in both Vietnam and the Mekong River basin as a whole.

Associate Professor Van Pham Dang Tri stressed the need to strengthen Vietnam’s joint development efforts with Southeast Asian countries, particularly those in the Mekong subregion.

For her part, Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director General of New, Renewable, and Energy Conservation under Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said that countries in the region can cooperate and exchange energy products not only in terms of commodities, but also services and technical expertise.

