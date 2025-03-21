Vietnam seeks stronger French investment in transport infrastructure

At the meeting, both host and guest commended the fruitful results of bilateral transport cooperation, highlighting that Airbus has become the leading aircraft supplier to Vietnamese airlines.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on France to ramp up business cooperation and investment in Vietnam’s transport sector, with a particular focus on large-scale infrastructure projects, during his reception in Hanoi on March 21 for Philippe Tabarot, French Delegate for Transport under the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion.

At the meeting, both host and guest commended the fruitful results of bilateral transport cooperation, highlighting that Airbus has become the leading aircraft supplier to Vietnamese airlines, and the Nhon – Hanoi Station metro line’s elevated section is now in operation.

Stressing Vietnam’s strategic emphasis on enhancing transport infrastructure, the PM described it as one of the country’s three key development priorities. He outlined major ongoing projects spanning roads, railways, aviation, maritime, and inland waterways, improvements that will unlock new development zones, boost industrial and urban growth, and reduce logistics costs, which currently account for 17-18 percent of the country’s GDP. This, he noted, will ultimately strengthen Vietnam’s economic competitiveness.

The PM encouraged French enterprises to expand their presence in Vietnam’s transport sector by investing in critical infrastructure projects. He specifically urged Airbus to partner with Vietnamese airlines to establish a maintenance and repair hub at local airports.

Additionally, he called for deeper cooperation in aviation economy development, space exploration, underground infrastructure, and maritime logistics. PM Chinh also invited French firms to participate in railway and seaport projects, increase large-vessel operations, and open new direct transport routes to Vietnam.

The host proposed enhanced collaboration in workforce training, technology transfer, improved management practices, and concessional loans to drive the development of Vietnam’s transport sector. He expressed his belief that the two economies’ complementary strengths will foster deeper cooperation, urging both sides to build on past achievements with sincerity, trust, and efficiency. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s determination to address institutional obstacles to fast-track project implementation.

Minister Tabarot expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s dynamic growth and recent development milestones. He noted his productive discussions with the Vietnamese Minister of Construction and highlighted France’s coordination with Vietnamese authorities in hosting the Vietnam-France High-Speed Rail Workshop during his visit.

He emphasised his country’s extensive expertise in the transport sector, pledging that France and its enterprises stand ready to support Vietnam in developing strategic infrastructure projects. He underscored their commitment to fostering talent development, sharing knowledge, and delivering high-quality services that will enhance connectivity and benefit people in both nations as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposals.

