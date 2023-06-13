Vietnam, RoK intensify trade cooperation

The MoIT is ready to support cooperation activities between Korean businesses and Vietnamese organizations to bring balanced benefits for all parties in accordance with Vietnam’s laws and regulations, said Dien.

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have become top important partners of each other in various fields, with economic, trade, and investment cooperation serving as both pillar and primary driver of their increasingly growing relationship, said Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

During a reception in Hanoi on June 13 for RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Yong-ju, Dien hailed the diplomat for her active efforts to elevate the Vietnam-RoK relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership as it stands today.

He suggested Ambassador Oh and the RoK Embassy in Vietnam continue working closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and urged the Korean ministries and agencies concerned to diversify measures to boost bilateral trade and effectively carry out joint work in trade, industry, and energy, toward lifting two-way trade to US$100 billion as soon as possible.

Ambassador Oh, for her part, conveyed the RoK side’s message expressing its desire to sign several documents with the MoIT, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Vietnam-Korea Center for Essential Mineral Supply, a MoU on the establishment of Korea Plus in Vietnam and Vietnam Plus in Korea, and a Joint Statement on the establishment of an electronic Certificate of Origin data exchange system between the MIT, the General Department of Vietnam Customs and the Korea Customs Service.

She said despite the complex fluctuations in the global economy, Korean businesses still show interest in establishing or expanding their manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, particularly in core technology sectors such as energy batteries or semiconductors.

The ambassador affirmed that in her capacity, she will always strive to foster a strong and substantive Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.

The MoIT is ready to support cooperation activities between Korean businesses and Vietnamese organizations to bring balanced benefits for all parties in accordance with Vietnam’s laws and regulations, said Dien.