Vietnam records over 260 Covid cases yesterday

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Center for Public Health Emergency Operation of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 epidemic will not disappear like the SARS epidemic in 2003; hence, people need to don face masks in high-risk public places as well as frequently wash hands with soap.

Moreover, people should not contact people with suspected symptoms and full immunization. Following information yesterday that went viral on social media that Hanoi is ready to teach and learn online when students have Covid-19, Mr. Tran The Cuong, Director of Ha Department of Education and Training rejected the rumor adding that it is not correct information.

According to a leader of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, at present, the education sector has still maintained well the prevention of epidemics. The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has had no announcement about online teaching at this time.

Following the number of Covid-19 cases in Hanoi tended to increase again; some of the patients are students, the Hanoi Department of Education and Training has directed its subdivision and schools to prevent the epidemic in accordance with the new situation.

Any schools having students infected with Covid-19 need to monitor carefully and students' parents ought to notify the homeroom teacher. Students should stay at home until they recover from the disease, while schools still provide teaching normally.

Mr. Hoang Quoc Huong, Director of the Health Department of the Northern Province of Lao Cai said that the Covid-19 outbreak at Khanh Yen Secondary School in Van Ban District has so far had 52 students positive for SARS-CoV -2 virus but the school basically contained the epidemic outbreak.

According to Tran Van Tam, Principal of Khanh Yen Secondary School, students with Covid-19 who are isolated at home will study online. The school's teaching and learning activities go on as normal. The school has suspended group activities.