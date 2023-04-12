More Covid-19 cases including serious cases reported

In Vietnam, there have been so far more than 11.52 million people infected with Covid-19 including over 10.61 million recoveries and 43,186 deaths accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of cases.

Medical workers have administered more than 266 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide. In particular, the number of Covid-19 cases in the past 7 days increased by 4 times compared to the previous week with most cases in Hanoi. For instance, in the first two days of this week alone, the number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 110 cases a day, while in February and March, the daily number of Covid-19 cases stood at about 10 cases a day.

According to Doctor Nguyen Trung Trung, Deputy Director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, in addition to more cases of Covid-19, more people have been hospitalized recently because they were in critical condition due to Covid-19. Specifically, the hospital is treating 75 seriously ill patients; 15 of them are putting in ventilators and oxygen.

Elsewhere in Hanoi, Thanh Nhan Hospital is treating 75 severe Covid-19 patients who need oxygen. According to experts, the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing because many people have been grossly negligent in immunization over time, so the immune response in the community has decreased, causing the epidemic to tend to spread again; plus, seasonal transition, hot and humid weather are favorable conditions for the development of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Worse, on the same day, the Chairman of the Lao Cai Provincial People's Committee issued an official dispatch directing local competent agencies to strengthen measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic as 52 students of Khanh Yen Secondary School have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.