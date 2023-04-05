HCMC honors medical workers in H.O.P.E. center

Today, Ho Chi Minh City leaders organized a meeting to honor medical workers in the H.O.P.E. center, which took care of newborn babies of Covid-positive mums.

The City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a meeting with members of the H.O.P.E. center to express their gratitude to medical staff who looked after infants whose mothers infected with Covid-19 were isolated.

HCMC saw an increase in the number of babies born to Covid-positive mums. That means Hung Vuong Hospital needed to create a special center called H.O.P.E to care for the little ones until their parents were given the all-clear.

Although the H.O.P.E Center was only operated for 4 months but has contributed to the success of Ho Chi Minh City's Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control. The operation of the center has affirmed the Party and State's policy of ‘leaving no one behind’ in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, said that nearly 2 years ago when the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak in Ho Chi Minh City, many babies were born during this difficult time. Worse, children's mothers also contracted the deadly illness so they couldn't take care of their children.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Department of Health, Hung Vuong Hospital established the H.O.P.E Center with the aim to help and take care of newborns whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 during the period when the family could not be able to pick them up home.

The center has raised 259 newborn babies of pregnant women with Covid-19. Hospital staff and volunteer teams are very proud because they did not selfishly fight for themselves but they are side with the city’s machinery of state and city dwellers in the fight against the epidemic.

Sharing at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, highly appreciated the efforts of the health sector, Hung Vuong Hospital and all volunteers of the H.O.P.E Center during the past pandemic.

On behalf of the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his gratitude to the board of directors who proposed the initiative to establish the H.O.P.E Center and medical staff of Hung Vuong Hospital and the companionship of volunteers, the Women's Union to protect the newborns of Covid-19 infected mothers.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City always respect these frontline medical staff, volunteers, and nannies who have helped the center fulfill its mission.", said Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

On this occasion, the City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee presented gifts to H.O.P.E Center's staff, employees, and volunteers who participated in taking care of babies, whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 but their families could not receive the babies due to quarantine rules.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the ceremony.