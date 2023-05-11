Vietnam ranks 2nd in ASEAN as to app downloads

Smart device users in Vietnam spend averagely about 4 hours per day on their applications. This displays a fast and promising growth of the application economy in the country.



Statistics from Data.ai – a leading mobile market researcher – reveal that smart device users in Vietnam allocate much of their time to mobile applications. For instance, owners of Android devices spend 83 billion hours in 2022 on their applications.

It is this promising increase that has been promoting the number of app downloads in various countries, including Vietnam.

Data.ai reported that Vietnam stayed at the second position in the Southeast Asian region regarding app downloads, with 3.5 billion times last year. They paid VND21 million (US$900) per minute for this purpose.

This trend alone has positively boosted the remarkable growth of certain apps related to mobile banking, e-wallet, and digital payment. The habit of using apps also creates precious opportunities for digital businesses to bloom brilliantly.