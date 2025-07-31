Comprehensive innovation startup support hub to be opened this August

Designed to serve as a central hub for the city’s innovation and startup ecosystem, the SIHUB facility will also foster domestic and international collaboration in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Center is going to be opened

SIHUB is tasked with promoting and supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation ecosystem by organizing or partnering with incubators, universities, and research institutes to identify, nurture, and develop innovative ideas and projects. This includes activities such as scouting and selecting promising initiatives, offering training, supporting product development, and assisting with business model creation.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, the city will continue to provide a suite of innovation services through SIHUB, including co-working spaces for startups, digital infrastructure, online support, product testing, prototyping, and technology refinement.

To fulfill these objectives, SIHUB will carry out research, pilot implementations, technology transfers, and the commercialization and scaling of project outcomes across diverse fields.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, the operational model and selection criteria for inviting technology organizations and startups to operate within the SIHUB building are currently pending approval from relevant authorities. However, the foundational requirements are expected to include a clear legal status, alignment with SIHUB’s core functions and mission, and a demonstrated commitment to long-term participation and contribution to Ho Chi Minh City’s startup ecosystem.

The city has set an ambitious goal of ranking among the top 100 most dynamic global innovation ecosystems by 2030. To achieve this, Ho Chi Minh City is concentrating on three strategic pillars: policy, infrastructure, and human resources.

On the policy front, the city is developing a “one-stop” mechanism to streamline procedures for innovative startup activities, making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch and grow their ventures. In terms of infrastructure, plans are underway to expand work spaces, create networks of investment funds, establish advanced research centers, and connect innovation ecosystems to better support startup growth.

SIHUB is positioned as the key platform for implementing these innovation policies and serves as a core unit for executing Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 (dated June 24, 2023), which authorizes specific mechanisms and policies aimed at accelerating Ho Chi Minh City’s development. As part of the resolution’s implementation, the city has incubated 152 innovation projects with a support budget totaling VND10.3 billion. In addition, three public organizations have been approved to participate in establishing an international-standard research center, with an estimated program budget of VND200 billion.

To further advance science, technology, and innovation, the city has introduced four key policy groups, including attracting experts and scientists in public institutions to participate in R&D initiatives aligned with the city’s priority goals while providing non-refundable funding for startup projects, conducting controlled testing of new technological solutions and supporting innovation through specific science and technology tasks.

SIHUB will be the primary institution for deploying and managing these initiatives.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Department of Science and Technology revealed that Ho Chi Minh City has long regarded science, technology, and innovation as core pillars of its development strategy. This vision is evidenced by landmark achievements such as the country’s first high-tech park model, Quang Trung Software Park—the first centralized IT zone in Vietnam—and the nation’s pioneering digital transformation program. Going forward, science and technology will continue to drive the city's innovation and development.

