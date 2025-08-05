VNPT operates first terrestrial cable line connecting Vietnam, Singapore

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) Group, on August 4, held a ceremony to inaugurate the VSTN cable line, the first connecting Vietnam and Singapore directly via terrestrial infrastructure.

VNPT officilay operates first terrestrial cable line connecting Vietnam and Singapore. (Photo: SGGP)

The VSTN cable, spanning approximately 3,900 kilometers, traverses Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Constructed entirely on land, it directly connects VNPT’s technical hub in Da Nang to leading international data centers across the region, including IDC Telehouse in Thailand; MY01 Cyberjaya and Equinix JH01 Johor Bahru in Malaysia; and Equinix and Global Switch in Singapore.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung said that Vietnam’s telecommunications infrastructure has become digital infrastructure, the infrastructure of the economy.

He emphasized that the safety and sustainability of this digital infrastructure are of paramount importance. To ensure such resilience, the country must diversify its network with multiple undersea cable systems and alternative routes. In particular, he underscored the need for a terrestrial cable line capable of rapid recovery in case of disruption. This is the first such line to be entirely developed and operated by a Vietnamese enterprise, the minister added.

The VSTN cable line employs advanced transmission and wavelength-division multiplexing equipment, utilizing some of the most cutting-edge technologies available today.

VNPT leadership said that the VSTN cable line represents not only a technical breakthrough but also the country’s strategic move towards complete mastery of the national telecommunications infrastructure. It aims to safeguard data security and ensure the seamless and secure transmission of information traffic under all circumstances.

VNPT General Director Huynh Quang Liem speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

VNPT General Director Huynh Quang Liem noted that the company currently operates four major international submarine cable systems, including AAG, APG, AAE-1, and SJC-2, spanning a combined length of more than 65,000 kilometers.

Among them, SJC-2 is the newest addition that has recently been completed. VNPT also holds the distinction of being the first and only Vietnamese enterprise to own and operate two telecommunications satellites: Vinasat-1 and Vinasat-2.

With the launch of the VSTN cable line, VNPT is steadily building a comprehensive, multi-modal transmission infrastructure ecosystem connecting land, sea, and space.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh