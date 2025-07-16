Vietnam power & energy tech exhibitions open in HCMC

The 18th Vietnam International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2025), the Products of Energy Saving & Green Power (Greenergy Expo (Greenergy Expo 2025), and ELECS Vietnam 2025, opened on July 16 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

A series of international exhibitions focusing on electrical technology and sustainable energy officially opened on July 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together experts, businesses, and innovators from Vietnam and abroad.

The events, comprising the 18th Vietnam International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2025), Products of Energy Saving & Green Power (Greenergy Expo 2025), and ELECS Vietnam 2025, are co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and C.I.S Vietnam, with the support of domestic and international partners.

This year’s exhibitions feature nearly 650 booths from more than 500 enterprises representing major economies with developed electrical industries, including China, the Republic of Korea, Germany, France, the US, Japan, and others. Leading brands such as ABB, Gelex, Toshiba Asia, Solar E, and Vina Electric are showcasing a diverse range of products and energy-saving solutions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasised the significance of the exhibitions as a platform for connecting innovative technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

He highlighted the role of the events in supporting Vietnam’s national green transition goals, creating opportunities for business and investment collaboration and technology transfer.

Representatives from international business associations noted the exhibitions' role in helping enterprises access cutting-edge solutions and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

They expressed hopes that the events would contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of participating firms and accelerating green growth in line with Vietnam’s national energy strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Running through July 18, the exhibitions also feature direct business matching sessions, contract negotiations, live product demonstrations, and interactive experiences designed to foster hands-on learning and technology sharing among businesses and the general public.

Vietnamplus