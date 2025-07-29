Implementation of AI must be conducted responsibly

A Booking.com report shows 99 percent of Vietnamese users are excited about AI, underscoring the need for responsible AI implementation.

Booking.com published its Global AI Adoption Report, which is derived from a survey involving more than 37,000 consumers across 33 markets, including Vietnam.

This report examines the ways in which individuals are utilizing AI, their degree of trust in the technology, and its influence on everyday life as well as the travel industry.

The report presents a complex overview of user perspectives regarding AI that 99 percent of Vietnamese users express enthusiasm for AI, 86 percent have already acquainted themselves with the technology, and 99 percent are interested in incorporating AI into their future travel arrangements.

Although numerous individuals welcome the possibilities offered by AI, there are those who express caution, emphasizing the importance of implementing AI responsibly. This entails finding a balance between its advantages and the trust of consumers. Such varied viewpoints will play a crucial role in influencing the future of AI in the travel industry and other sectors throughout Vietnam.

Artificial Intelligence is swiftly integrating into the travel experience, with 58 percent of Vietnamese travelers anticipating that the automation of trip planning will become increasingly prevalent in the near future.

According to Chief Business Officer at Booking.com James Waters, AI is a monumental technological shift, fundamentally changing how consumers interact with the world. As AI evolves, it continuall adapts to and elevates customer expectations for every experience.

During a recent seminar named 'AI and Information Security in the Digital Age' hosted by the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council in partnership with The Asia Foundation and the Da Nang Women Entrepreneurs Association, CEO Le Hong Thuy Tien of Imex Pan Pacific Group highlighted that AI transcends being merely a tool. She characterized it as a strategic cornerstone that will influence thinking, operations, and value creation in the future.

AI achieves its full potential only when integrated with robust security measures. At IPPG, we have intentionally incorporated our security framework into the very design, featuring three fundamental layers of protection that responsible governance of data and AI, a multi-tiered security infrastructure, and the promotion of a culture centered around information security," said Ms. Le Hong Thuy Tien.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan