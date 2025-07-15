Over 68,400 5G stations to be deployed at the end of 2025

The Ministry of Science and Technology held a mid-year conference on July 14 in Hanoi to review the performance of science and technology activities, innovation, and digital transformation in the first half of 2025.

The event also aims to outline plans for the second half of the year.

Regarding national digital transformation, in the first half of 2025, there were 630 million transactions conducted on the National Data Integration and Sharing Platform, reaching 73 percent of the annual target. The rate of online public service applications rose to nearly 40 percent, significantly improving the efficiency of public service delivery.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is currently accelerating the nationwide rollout of 5G, aiming to ensure that by the end of 2025, the number of 5G base stations will reach at least 50 percent of the existing 4G infrastructure. It is expected that by the end of 2025, there will be 68,457 5G stations, equivalent to 57.5 percent of 4G stations, covering 90 percent of the population. The goal is to extend 5G coverage to 99 percent of the population by 2030.

In addition, the Ministry of Science and Technology has conducted licensing and controlled pilot deployment of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite telecommunications services. This will be implemented as soon as enterprises complete investment procedures and establish a legal entity in Vietnam.

Regarding submarine fiber-optic infrastructure, the Ministry of Science and Technology will support Vietnamese enterprises in developing the country’s first domestic international undersea fiber-optic cable route, directly connecting Vietnam with Singapore, with agreements expected to be signed by early 2026. By the end of 2025, the ministry plans to issue licenses for at least one additional new submarine optical cable line.

In August, the Vietnam-Laos-Thailand-Singapore terrestrial fiber-optic cable will be inaugurated, initially offering a capacity of 2 Tbps, with potential expansion up to 12 Tbps.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is also conducting a review and restructuring of administrative procedures to reduce the number of documents based on available databases, with completion targeted before July 20.

Simultaneously, the ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Office, and local authorities to review, restructure, digitize, and provide all administrative procedures (online public services) under its management at the two local government levels. This initiative follows a centralized implementation model to ensure consistency and synchronization on the National Public Service Portal, with a completion deadline set for January 1, 2026.

