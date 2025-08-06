Google, ministry announce good results of online fraud prevention campaign

Google, in partnership with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention within the Ministry of Public Security, today announced that they yielded good preliminary outcomes of the campaign against online fraud.

Poster of the ‘Safer with Google’ campaign

The ‘Safer with Google’ campaign which was designed to enhance awareness and tackle online fraud has been active for more than a month. The campaign has started to yield positive results throughout the nation.

The campaign focuses on raising community awareness through online platforms, with the active participation of content creators, to promote a national movement for digital safety. Notably, nearly 200 multi-format videos have been disseminated on social media, garnering over 13 million views and nearly 500,000 interactions from channels such as Tai Xai Tech, Spiderum, ToyStation, Khuong Dua, Linh Barbie, Color Man, Davo's Lingo, Linh Barbie, and Truong My Nhan.

Additionally, the campaign has launched a Guide to Preventing Online Fraud, which provides comprehensive information about common types of scams in Vietnam, preventive measures, and technological developed by Google to help users enhance their security.

Moreover, Google has announced significant statistics regarding user protection. Accordingly, 72 percent of Android users in Vietnam are confident in their devices' ability to protect against malware and the advanced fraud protection feature of Google Play has blocked nearly 7 million installations of potentially harmful applications on 1.6 million Android devices as of August 2025.

A standout highlight of the campaign is the launch of the “Official Government Apps” initiative — a collaboration between Google and Vietnamese authorities to verify and promote over 110 official government applications on Google Play. This marks the first time such a campaign has been implemented in any country.

Country Director of Google Vietnam Marc Woo emphasized: ‘Our comprehensive partnership with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security clearly demonstrates that a society-centered approach can deliver meaningful results in equipping users with essential knowledge and tools. This joint effort goes beyond technology — it’s about building trust and ensuring that every Vietnamese citizen is empowered to grow safely and confidently in the digital world’.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan