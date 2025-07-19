National blockchain platform developed for security in digital transactions

NDAChain, Vietnam’s national blockchain platform, was developed by the National Data Association (NDA) and is managed by the Innovation & Data Exploitation Center under the National Data Center.

The national Blockchain platform diagram with various levels is currently under development

Purpose-built to support the country's digital transformation, NDAChain delivers a secure and transparent technological foundation for critical sectors including e-government, finance, healthcare, logistics, and education.

The National Data Association recently launched NDA Trace, a locally-developed traceability solution designed to seamlessly integrate with Vietnam’s national platforms. Leveraging the power of NDAChain and NDA DID (Decentralized Identity), NDA Trace offers robust tracking capabilities built on advanced blockchain technology.

Each product is assigned a unique identification code, allowing full tracking from production to end-user. Every action by stakeholders in the supply chain is recorded and verified, making it tamper-proof and immutable. Through the NDA Trace Portal, businesses can easily generate product identity data (NDA Trace UID), which is embedded on packaging as a QR code or RFID chip. This ensures security while allowing for seamless verification at each stage of the product's lifecycle. The UID complies with GS1 international standards and is compatible with the EBSI Trace 4EU global verification and traceability system, offering end-to-end support for cross-border supply chain integration.

With NDA Trace, scanning a product’s UID verifies activities such as manufacturing, import, quality inspection, packaging, shipping, and sales. All these actions are securely recorded as verifiable credentials (VCs) across the product lifecycle. Consumers can easily trace each product’s origin transparently and efficiently.

As Vietnam accelerates its national digital transformation, verifying data for over 100 million citizens, government bodies, and localities has become a pressing challenge. Yet, centralized models face significant obstacles as they struggle to handle the massive transaction volume. They are vulnerable to cyberattacks that risk data loss or economic disruption, and lack interoperability with global standards, limiting cross-border data exchange.

To address these issues, Vietnam has opted to build a national blockchain platform through a hybrid model combining the centralized National Data Center with NDAChain’s decentralized infrastructure. NDAChain acts as a protective layer, authenticating civil and economic data before it's accessed by the National Data Center. According to NDA, NDAChain delivers high performance (1,200–3,600 transactions per second), advanced security through Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) and encryption, and full compliance with W3C DID and GDPR standards.

At the foundation of Vietnam’s national blockchain platform, NDAChain, are robust systems like NDA DID and NDAKey, designed to help citizens and enterprises manage their data with confidence.

Now available for public use, NDAKey enables Vietnamese citizens to securely verify counterpart identities before undertaking key digital interactions whether it’s financial transactions, online shopping, accessing unfamiliar websites, or signing digital contracts. This powerful tool delivers advanced protection against identity theft, fraud, and impersonation.

Head Nguyen Huy of Technology at the National Data Association revealed that the national blockchain platform is under active development. NDA calls on government agencies, enterprises, and the public to collaborate in developing NDAChain by participating in pilot projects, sharing feedback, and building supporting platforms collectively fostering a digitally advanced, sustainable, and prosperous Vietnam.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan