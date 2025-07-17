Neutrino research teams trained, developed in Vietnam

The “Rencontres du Vietnam” Association yesterday opened the ninth Vietnam School on Neutrino (VSON9), an international scientific training program at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province.

The program gathered 30 scientists and young researchers from eight countries including Vietnam, Japan, India, China, Mongolia, Malaysia, the UK and Croatia.

The VSON is an initiative by Vietnamese professors and doctors who have taught and conducted research at major universities and physics institutes in the United States and Europe.

Its goal is to train the younger generation in particle physics and the study of neutrinos which are mysterious fundamental particles with room for development and exploration.

Accordingly, the school receives scientific support from leading Japanese experts such as Prof. Tsuyoshi Nakaya (Kyoto University), Prof. Yuichi Oyama (KEK), Prof. Atsumu Suzuki (Kobe University), and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Makoto Miura (University of Tokyo) and so on.

According to Dr. Cao Van Son, Head of the Neutrino Group, the Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (IFIRSE) under the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), neutrinos are mysterious matter particles that carry valuable information, helping scientists better understand matter and the universe.

This year’s program provides in-depth knowledge of particle physics, the Standard Model, and physical phenomena related to neutrinos, such as neutrino oscillation, solar neutrinos, astrophysical neutrinos, and major experiments conducted in Japan.

Trainees also engage in simulation exercises, data analysis from detectors, and cosmic ray studies. Additionally, the VSON9 is a valuable opportunity for young people to access an international academic environment, thereby contributing to the development of particle physics in Vietnam.



By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong