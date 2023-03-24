Vietnam provides rice seeds to Lao province

The 705 International Cooperation Company under the Military Region 2, Vietnam on March 24 handed over 10 tons of rice seeds, worth US$18,290 to the northern Lao province of Oudomxay to help Lao farmers develop their economy.

Colonel Luc Van Cuong, the company’s deputy director, said the donation helps strengthen the special traditional friendship and solidary between the two Parties, the armed forces and the peoples of the two countries, noting that these are all rice varieties that have been successfully grown in Vietnam, with an average yield of seven tons per ha.

Onkeo Ounalom, Deputy Governor of Oudomxay province, expressed his appreciation and thanked the leaders of the Party and the government of Vietnam, especially the Party committee, the leadership of Military Zone 2 and the International Cooperation Company for helping the province over the years.

According to Ounalom, the province will allocate the rice seeds to farmers in the locality to use in 2023’s crops to improve rice productivity, contributing to enhancing the lives of local residents.

Once the above-mentioned rice varieties grow well and prove to be suitable to the locality's soil, the province will replicate them so that farmers can have new varieties for the upcoming crops, he said.