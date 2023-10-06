Vietnam plays active role in ASEAN agricultural cooperation

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri, head of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) Vietnam, attended the 45th AMAF meeting.

The 45th AMAF meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 4-6.

The meeting reviewed ASEAN cooperation in agriculture and forestry, which has contributed to ensuring food security, and sustainable, adaptive and low-carbon agriculture in the region.

It encouraged ASEAN Working Groups to continue implementing priority tasks in collaboration in food, agriculture and forestry.

A total of 16 important documents submitted by the working groups regarding cultivation, husbandry, aquaculture and fishery, along with a press release were adopted on this occasion.

Vietnam has raised and participated in many ASEAN agriculture and forestry initiatives, including the ASEAN Integrated Food Security (AIFS) and the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan of Action on Food Security in the ASEAN Region (SPA-FS).

The country has also initiated the ASEAN strategy on promoting biomass energy and raised the initiative to develop rural communities and craft villages in the region.

Within the framework of AMAF 45, there was the ASEAN-Japan conference on agriculture and forestry, the first of its kind for ministers of the two sides on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation.

The conference adopted that ASEAN-Japan MIDORI Cooperation Plan for Strengthening Cooperation towards Enhancing Resilient and Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for Ensuring Regional Food Security.