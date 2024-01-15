Vietnam persistently follows “One China” policy: Spokeswoman

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang yesterday affirmed Vietnam persistently follows the “One China” policy while replying to the media’s question about the result of the election of the leader of Taiwan held on January 13.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

In line with the “One China” policy, Vietnam maintains and develops people-to-people and non-governmental relations with Taiwan in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science - technology, culture, and education, among others, she stated, noting that it does not develop any state-level relations with Taiwan.



Vietnam respects the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs of each other and holds that peace, stability, and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait are important to the region and the world, the spokeswoman added.

VNA