Vietnam, Laos promote technological cooperation, technology transfer

Welcoming agreements signed between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, Ha expressed his wish that the two sides will actively promote cooperation and technology transfer so that Vietnam and Laos can jointly implement digital and green transformation as soon as possible.

With its potential for renewables such as hydroelectricity, wind power and solar power, Laos can become a center of clean energy, he stated, adding that this is one of the factors that determine the level of attraction for investors in the future.

Regarding digital transformation, the Deputy PM appreciated the results that the information and communications technology (ICT) industry of Laos has achieved, with the active and effective support of Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

He showed his belief that in the coming time, Laos would form an effective ICT system helping people benefit from the digital government and digital economy, replacing the development model based on natural resources which are becoming exhausted. From the experiences it has in Vietnam, the Lao ministry needs to "order" the Viettel Group to achieve bigger goals in digital transformation and digital society promotion.

In terms of human resources training and development, Ha asked the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications to identify specific needs and coordinate with the VAST to develop a Government-level project to create a solid foundation for cooperation and accompany Vietnam on the path of innovation.

Boviengkham said that this visit is to promote the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with the VAST on forecasting and warning of natural disasters and tsunami; research and technology training related to the fourth Industrial Revolution; and on building a national centre for cloud computing/Big Data and application.

According to the minister, the Lao ministry has a close cooperative relationship with the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Science and Technology and other ministries of Vietnam, thus contributing to strengthening and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.