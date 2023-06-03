Vietnam-Laos agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters ratified

The approval was made at the request of the Government on May 22.

The ratified agreement is expected to help modernise the legal basis for mutual legal assistance cooperation in civil matters between authorised agencies of Vietnam and Laos, and at the same time, supplement regulations to improve the legal basis related to mutual legal assistance, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the fine relationship between the two countries.

The approval of the agreement aims to realise the Party and State’s policy on strengthening international cooperation in legal and judicial fields, and perfect the legal mechanism for protecting the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and entities abroad, in line with the Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW dated November 9, 2022 adopted by the 13th Party Central Committee’s 6th meeting on continuing the building and improvement of the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam in the new period.