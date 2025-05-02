Latin American media analyses Vietnam’s new era of national rise

The article, entitled "La era del ascenso del pueblo vietnamita" (The era of Vietnam’s rise), highlighted the transformative influence of the August Revolution in 1945.

The article, entitled "La era del ascenso del pueblo vietnamita" (The era of Vietnam’s rise), highlighted the transformative influence of the August Revolution in 1945, which ushered in a new chapter in Vietnamese history with the people taking charge of their destiny for the first time.

A screenshot of the article.

Reporte Asia, a prestigious Latin American platform focused on Asian affairs, has published an in-depth analysis on Vietnam’s evolution through three key historical phases of national independence (1945–1986), renewal and development (1986–2025), and its current trajectory towards a new era of prosperity.

The article, entitled "La era del ascenso del pueblo vietnamita" (The era of Vietnam’s rise), highlighted the transformative influence of the August Revolution in 1945, which ushered in a new chapter in Vietnamese history with the people taking charge of their destiny for the first time.

It added that in 1986, the 6th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam launched the 'Doi Moi' (Renewal) policy, steering the country away from decades of poverty and blockade. Since then, Vietnam has grown to an economy ranking among the world's top 35, with its GDP increasing 96-fold after four decades.

The piece drew attention to Vietnam’s striking achievements in diplomacy and global integration. The country now maintains diplomatic ties with 193 nations, has signed 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) with over 60 economies. It also notes Vietnam’s successful poverty reduction efforts – from a 58 percent poverty rate in 1993 to just 2.93 percent - earning recognition from the United Nations as a model in this area.

According to Reporte Asia, the foundations laid during the previous two periods have set the stage for Vietnam’s next strategic phase – a period of accelerated growth and transformation. By 2030, Vietnam aims to become a developing nation with modern industry and upper-middle income, and by 2045, it aspires to become a socialist-oriented developed country with high income as outlined at the 13th National Party Congress.

The article underscored Vietnam’s enhanced stature following nearly four decades of reform, attributing this progress to national unity, favorable international conditions, and the Party's wise leadership. The upcoming phase of national rise is not a rejection of past ideological foundations, the article argued, but rather a continuation and evolution of them, aimed at paving the way for a new chapter in national development.

The author emphasised that Vietnam is now entering a decisive final stretch in its pursuit of the national development goals set for 2030 and 2045, and expressed confidence that, with a clear strategic vision guiding the country into a new era, Vietnam is well-positioned to advance robustly and achieve the ambitious targets it has set for the future.

VNA