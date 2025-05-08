Vietnam’s Party chief meets with Speaker of Azerbaijani National Assembly

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam had a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan in Baku on May 8 as part of his state visit to the Kavkaz country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (R) neets with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan, in Baku on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

In the spirit of the newly agreed strategic partnership, the two leaders agreed to enhance the role of the two countries’ National Assemblies in coordinating, supporting, and urging ministries and sectors to promote bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation through five key measures.

These include strengthening energy and oil and gas cooperation, enhancing the coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, boosting trade promotion and business-to-business connectivity, facilitating investment activities, particularly in agriculture and food safety, and expanding cooperation in education and training.

Both sides concurred to promote people-to-people exchanges and strengthen cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Highlighting the positive results of inter-parliamentary cooperation in recent years, the two leaders emphasised the need to further enhance exchanges at all levels, especially between specialised committees and parliamentary friendship groups.

They also agreed to deepen engagement between legislators of both countries, particularly among young and female parliamentarians, and to coordinate at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), thereby showing a common voice in support of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and globally.

Vietnamplus