Party chief to visit Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam will pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus, and an official visit to Russia from May 5-12.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus, and an official visit to Russia from May 5-12.

During his stay in Russia, the leader is scheduled to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, which will take place on May 9 in Moscow's Red Square, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visits are made at the invitations of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

