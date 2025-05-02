Cambodian General lauds victory of Vietnam – a peace-loving nation

Today, Vietnam has emerged as a meeting point for peace-loving nations around the world, he said, highlighting its growing role as a venue for reconciliation and a platform for addressing critical global challenges.

Gen. Sao Sokha, Commander of the Gendarmerie and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF). (Photo: VNA)

Gen. Sao Sokha, Commander of the Gendarmerie and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), has praised the enduring historical traditions of the Vietnamese people as a driving force behind their historic victory on April 30, 1975, which liberated the South of Vietnam and reunified the nation.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters based in Phnom Penh, Sao Sokha described Vietnam as a nation defined by diligence, resilience, a profound love for peace, and an unwavering dedication to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. These qualities, he stressed, were important factors in securing the landmark triumph that not only reshaped Vietnam but also inspired the global struggle for national independence.

Reflecting on Vietnam’s past, he noted that the country’s territory was once exploited by foreign powers as a battlefield for ideological and political competition, as well as a testing ground for advanced weaponry.

Commenting on the involvement of Cambodian gendarmes in the military parade held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30, Sao Sokha described it as a great honour. He said the large-scale celebration, which featured military representatives from various nations, transcended diplomatic formality. It was a powerful political statement, showcasing the strength of the Vietnam People’s Army, the nation, and its people, he remarked.

VNA