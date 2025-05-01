Party chief holds phone talks with European Council President

President of the European Council Antonio Costa congratulated Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) during his phone talks with Party General Secretary To Lam.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa congratulated Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) during his phone talks with Party General Secretary To Lam on April 30 evening.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa stressed that this is a historic event of great significance not only for Vietnam but also for the conscience of the entire world.

Party General Secretary To Lam (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

For his part, General Secretary To Lam expressed his gratitude to the European Union (EU) and the President of the European Council himself for their warm congratulations on this occasion.

Stressing the importance of the 1975 victory, the leader said it opened up a new era in the country’s history — one of building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam.

The triumph was not only a result of the great national unity and the Vietnamese people’s aspiration for peace, independence, freedom, and national reunification, but also a profound reflection of the power of shared aspirations and international support for peace and national independence, he noted.

Vietnam deeply values and appreciates the invaluable support of the international community, including EU member states, the leader said.

General Secretary To Lam thanked the President of the European Council for his attention and support for the development of Vietnam-EU relations. He expressed his satisfaction with the dynamic and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations from politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, defence - security to new areas such as green transition, science - technology, and innovation. He affirmed that after 35 years of diplomatic relations, both Vietnam and the EU as well as their relationship are now in a new stage of development.

The Party chief affirmed that in the context of difficult world trade, Vietnam advocates multilateralisation, diversification, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all partners, including the EU and its member states, towards balanced, sustainable trade collaboration and harmonising the interests of all parties to achieve common development goals.

He suggested the two sides actively discuss and coordinate to find common solutions to difficulties and obstacles in order to strongly develop economic cooperation in the coming time.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa affirmed that the two sides are important, trustworthy and stable partners of each other. He noted with delight that the bilateral relationship is developing dynamically and strongly in all areas, affirming Vietnam is a fundamental partner of the EU in Southeast Asia and the EU-Vietnam relationship deserves being elevated to a new level.

He said that the EU is proud to be part of Vietnam's network of free trade agreements, and hoped that the Vietnam - EU relationship will be a model for the EU's cooperation with other countries.

The President of the European Council affirmed that in the context of complex world geopolitics and economic developments, the EU wishes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam to promote free trade and respond to global challenges, including climate change.

The two sides need to strengthen collaboration in the fields of transport, infrastructure connectivity, green transition, digital transformation, and innovation, he said.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa said he will coordinate efforts to promote the priorities in bilateral relations as outlined by the Vietnamese Party chief. These include exchanges of high-ranking delegations, the effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms as well as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) while setting forth new cooperation initiatives.

Efforts will also be made to urge the remaining EU member states to soon complete the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), support Vietnam in the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to realise net-zero emission target by 2050, and urge the European Commission (EC) to consider lifting the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood.

Regarding the international and regional situation, General Secretary To Lam affirmed that Vietnam welcomes the EU and its member countries to implement a number of cooperation initiatives with the Indo-Pacific region with a balanced approach and many cooperation priorities suitable for countries in the region, including Vietnam.

The two leaders agreed that Vietnam and the EU need to strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums, contributing to ensuring peace, stability and security in the world, supporting the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), thus helping ensure peace, stability and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region.

The President of the European Council agreed with the Vietnamese Party leader’s sharing that Vietnam is a nation that loves peace, is ready to be a bridge for peace, reconciliation, and actively and responsibly participate in solving regional and global issues.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam congratulated the EU and the President of the European Council on the occasion of Europe Day (May 9). He respectfully invited Costa to visit Vietnam at a suitable time, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

