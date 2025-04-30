PM suggests Vietnam, Tanzania regard economic cooperation as central focus

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Tanzania soon open its embassy in Vietnam and called for joint efforts in negotiating and signing a free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) hosts Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 30 suggested Vietnam and Tanzania prioritize economic cooperation and work toward completing the legal framework for bilateral collaboration.

The leader made the suggestion while hosting Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Ho Chi Minh City, where the guest attended a grand ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

PM Chinh welcomed the first official visit to Vietnam by the Tanzanian Minister, which took place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (February 14, 1965 –2025).

The leader emphasized that the presence of the minister and distinguished guests from Tanzania at the celebration brought joy and valuable encouragement to the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed deep appreciation for the support that the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Party of the Revolution—CCM), the Government, and the people of Tanzania have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and in its ongoing nation-building efforts.

The PM noted his belief that Tanzania will achieve even greater success in national construction and development.

PM Chinh suggested the two countries enhance delegation exchanges at all levels and expressed his hope to soon welcome President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to Vietnam.

He also suggested Tanzania soon open its embassy in Vietnam and called for joint efforts in negotiating and signing a free trade agreement, promoting cooperation in areas with potential and strengths, such as digital transformation, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, aviation, education and training, and cybersecurity.

On this occasion,he proposed that the Tanzanian government continue to facilitate the investment and operations of Viettel and other Vietnamese enterprises in the country.

In reply, Kombo expressed his honor in being present and sharing in the joy of the Vietnamese people during the celebration.

The minister said that witnessing firsthand the patriotism of the Vietnamese people and the remarkable development of Vietnam gave him a deeper understanding of the great value of Ho Chi Minh's ideology and the wise path chosen by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He conveyed regards and an invitation from Samia Suluhu Hassan, CCM Chairwoman and President of Tanzania, to Vietnamese Party and State leaders to visit Tanzania soon.

Agreeing with the proposals and directions for cooperation outlined by the PM, Kombo said he hopes for more Vietnamese businesses to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania, particularly in agriculture, including cashew production and processing, as well as other agricultural products.

He emphasized leveraging Tanzania's strategic location as a gateway to access East African markets.

The minister committed to advancing the negotiations and signing of investment promotion and protection, double taxation avoidance agreements, and other sector-specific cooperation documents to create a favorable legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

