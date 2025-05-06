Vietnamese Party leader meets with Chairperson of Kazakh Senate in Astana

Stressing the importance of cooperation between the Senate of Kazakhstan and Vietnam’s National Assembly, the two leaders agreed to promote collaboration, increase delegation exchanges via parliamentary channels.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam met with Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev in Astana on May 5 evening, within the framework of his state visit to the Central Asian nation.

Welcoming the Vietnamese Party leader, his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, Ashimbayev congratulated Vietnam on its successful organisation of the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

Emphasising the significance of the first visit by a Party General Secretary since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1992, the Senate Chairman affirmed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, its reliable and important partner in Southeast Asia.

Recalling President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Kazakhstan in 1959, he stressed that the trip this time is a continuation of the tradition of good relations between the two countries, expressing his belief that it will open up promising and potential cooperation opportunities for both sides.

General Secretary To Lam, in turn, thanked Kazakhstan for its wholehearted support for Vietnam in the past cause of national liberation and the current cause of national construction and development. He emphasised that the visit takes place at a historic time when Vietnam celebrates the 50th anniversary of the victory on April 30, 1975 and Kazakhstan celebrates the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, without which there would be no August Revolution and no Vietnam today.

Congratulating the great achievements that the Kazakh people have made under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other high-ranking leaders with a strategic vision for Kazakhstan to promote its socio-economic development and increasingly enhance its international position, General Secretary To Lam said that Vietnam wishes to exchange experiences with Kazakhstan to complement each other's development and that bilateral relations will be a bridge for the two countries to the two continents of Europe and Asia, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Both sides expressed their joy with the sound development of the two countries’ political ties and active exchange of delegations at all levels over the past time.

Highlighting parliamentary cooperation as a key pillar for promoting bilateral relations, the two leaders expressed their pleasure with the significant progress achieved in legislative collaboration, noting that both countries have maintained high-level contacts and committee engagements, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has seen positive changes. Joint work in other fields has also obtained many important achievements. General Secretary To Lam affirmed with common aspirations and development goals, as well as potential, the two countries’ relationship will continue to develop effectively and substantially and be raised to a new height.

Chairman Ashimbayev congratulated Vietnam on its strong socio-economic development achievements that few countries in the world have attained such progress. He underscored that the new stature of the relationship reflects the strong development and strategic connection between the two countries, which is of great significance at a time when both countries are entering a new stage of development and in the context of many changes in the world situation.

The Senate of Kazakhstan will actively support and promote the implementation of cooperation directions agreed by the leaders of the two sides, he said.

Stressing the importance of cooperation between the Senate of Kazakhstan and Vietnam’s National Assembly, the two leaders agreed to promote collaboration, increase delegation exchanges via parliamentary channels. They consented to strengthen coordination in monitoring and urging the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two governments, in order to advance the Vietnam-Kazakhstan friendship in a practical and effective manner, as well as cooperation in personnel training, policy development, Party building, and between youth agencies to enhance mutual understanding.

On this occasion, the Party chief conveyed the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. Chairman Ashimbayev also invited NA Chairman Man to visit Kazakhstan.

VNA