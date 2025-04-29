Vietnam’s April 30 victory – symbol for peace loving: Latin American journal

Titled "Vietnam, yesterday, today, and forever", Resumen Latinoamericano reflected on the 117-year-long struggle that never ceased, from the August Revolution of 1945 under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh.

The article on Resumen Latinoamericano (Source: Screenshot)

Titled "Vietnam, yesterday, today, and forever", Resumen Latinoamericano, a leading progressive publication in Latin America, reflected on the 117-year-long struggle that never ceased, from the August Revolution of 1945 under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, to the historic victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, which reverberated across the globe.

April 30, 1975, is not just a historical milestone for Vietnam, it has become a global symbol of the longing for freedom when a small nation triumphed over three powerful empires - the Japanese fascists, the French colonists, and the American imperialists, highlighted Resumen Latinoamericano, a leading progressive publication in Latin America, in a special article to commemorate this golden chapter of history.

Titled "Vietnam, yesterday, today, and forever", the journal reflected on the 117-year-long struggle that never ceased, from the August Revolution of 1945 under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, to the historic victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, which reverberated across the globe.

Author Ruben Darío Guzzetti emphasised that although the Geneva Accords recognised Vietnam’s independence, the US ignored them and launched a brutal war that lasted 19 years.

The veteran journalist particularly praised the courage of the 11 female members of the "Song Huong" special forces team who infiltrated the US Embassy disguised as cooks and nurses, contributing to the success of the 1968 Tet Offensive – a turning point that shook the US.

International analyst Ruben Darío Guzzetti noted that when US General Frederick Weyand admitted that the fall of Saigon was only a matter of time, and when Ambassador Graham Martin fled from the roof of the US Embassy at dawn on April 30, it marked the most humiliating defeat of the then mightiest empire in the world.

Responding to the question, "Why do we remind of history from 50 years ago?", Resumen Latinoamericano asserted that the lessons of Vietnam remain just as relevant today. Ruben Darío Guzzetti posed a series of pointed rhetorical questions - Why not learn how the Communist Party of Vietnam has built and trained a contingent of exceptional leaders? Why not study the art of diplomacy, like a flexible yet steadfast bamboo, that preserves its identity while adapting to changing circumstances?

Guzzetti stressed that the Vietnamese Revolution belongs to all progressive humanity. He points out that the revolutionary movements in Latin America in the 1960s and 70s were deeply influenced by Vietnam, recalling Fidel Castro’s immortal words: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to give up even its own blood.”

Concluding the article with heartfelt gratitude from “the southernmost land on Earth”, the author said the Vietnamese have made real the slogan - A united nation will never be defeated, stressing that they are the beacon guiding all oppressed peoples.

The article closed with a powerful belief that when humanity moves beyond the prehistory of class struggle, April 30 will become an international holiday celebrating the spirit of revolution.

VNA