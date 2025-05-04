President of Sri Lanka begins state visit to Vietnam

The trip is the first to Vietnam by a Sri Lankan head of state in 16 years, since 2009, and it is also the first visit to the Southeast Asian nation by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka since he took office in September 2024.

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka (second from left) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 4 morning. (Photo: VNA)

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka arrived in Hanoi on May 4 morning, beginning a state visit to Vietnam and participation in the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations (Vesak 2025) from May 4 to 6 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong.

Officials welcoming the Sri Lankan President and delegation at Noi Bai International Airport included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nong Thi Ha, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Perera Wewala Appuhamillage Udam Poshitha.

Establishing diplomatic ties on July 21, 1970, the two countries boast traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Political parties in Sri Lanka attach importance to relations with Vietnam and regards the latter as a model of economic development. Sri Lanka has recognised Vietnam’s full market economy status.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam stated that the trip is the first to Vietnam by a Sri Lankan head of state in 16 years, since 2009. It is also the first visit to the Southeast Asian nation by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka since he took office in September 2024.

From Vietnam's perspective, the visit reaffirms the respect for Sri Lanka as a traditional friend and important partner in South Asia, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam explained, stressing as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, this is a good chance for them to reflect on the partnership and establish new directions for the relations in the new situation.

The trip will feature various activities, covering the pillars of politics, economy and culture, with the highlight being high-level talks and meetings as well as the signing of important cooperation documents.

The ambassador expressed her belief that the visit will mark the start of a new phase of bilateral cooperation that is more intensive and extensive, benefiting both countries and contributing to peace, cooperation, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

VNA