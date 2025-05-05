Sri Lankan President visits Bai Dinh Pagoda

The Sri Lankan President thanked the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for inviting him to the Vesak celebrations and stressed the long-standing ties between the two countries, including their Buddhism-based cultural similarities.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka (third from left) and his delegation offer incense at the Sacred Bodhi Tree Garden at Bai Dinh Pagoda on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka paid a visit to Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh province on May 4 as part of his on-going visit to Vietnam.

At the pagoda, the Sri Lankan President attended the inauguration and incense-offering ceremony at the Bodhi Tree Garden, planted a commemorative tree, and offered prayers at the Hall of the Buddhas of the Three Times.

Welcoming the President, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and head of Bai Dinh Pagoda, highlighted the longstanding ties between the Buddhist communities of Vietnam and Sri Lanka. He also expressed his delight at hosting the President ahead of the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from May 4 to 6.

Marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to deepen their Buddhist exchanges, said Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, saying he hopes the friendship between the two countries will grow further to benefit their peoples.

He noted Bai Dinh Pagoda’s cultural and spiritual significance, along with its location in the Trang An Landscape Complex – a UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage site.

He expressed his hope that the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties and there will be more opportunities for cultural exchanges in the time to come.

