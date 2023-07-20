Vietnam Journalists' Association pays tribute to invalids, martyrs

A program marking the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) was held in the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri on July 19-120 by the Vietnam Journalists Association.

On July 19, participating delegates, including former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Tri Province Nguyen Dang Quang, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung, Vice Chairmen of the Vietnam Journalists' Association Nguyen Duc Loi and Tran Trong Dung, and leaders of press agencies nationwide offered incense and flowers at the monument commemorating martyrs at Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, and the memorial site dedicated to late Party General Secretary Le Duan in Trieu Phong District.

The delegation offered gifts to war veterans, martyrs’ families, journalists whose parents are war invalids and martyrs, poor people, and needy students; handed over the capital to build five charity houses for families credited with revolutionary service and disadvantaged people in the province.

On this occasion, the Women’s Union of Quang Tri Province and Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Co., Ltd signed an agreement on providing a zero-percent interest credit package to needy people with a total capital of VND1 billion (US$42,200).

In addition, press agencies, individuals, and organizations offered 10,000 national flags, charity houses, books, medicines, scholarships, and bicycles to fishermen, disadvantaged people, and students in Quang Tri.