Vietnam, Japan commit to stronger defense ties in 10th policy dialogue

Deputy Minister of National Defense Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien and Japanese Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-Japan defense policy dialogue in Hanoi on February 27.

At the 10th Vietnam-Japan defense policy dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Chien said the dialogue holds particular significance as the two nations recently elevated their relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World during the Vietnamese President’s official visit to Japan in November 2023. Building upon this solid foundation, the relationship between Vietnam and Japan is entering a new phase of development, opening up opportunities for multifaceted cooperation between the two defense ministries.

Reflecting on the progress of bilateral defense ties, he highlighted the tangible results achieved since the signing of the Joint Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation toward the next decade by the two ministries in April 2018. These include the exchange of high-level delegations, defense policy dialogue, education-training, military medicine, search and rescue, post-war recovery, capacity-building support programs, and mutual consultation and support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, particularly those led by ASEAN.

Acknowledging the two armies’ contributions in their role as co-chairs of the ADMM Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations during the 2021-2023 period and their successful coordination in hosting the Competency Evaluation Program for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) in Vietnam, Chien congratulated the Japanese Ministry of Defense and the Vice Minister on successfully hosting the 13th ASEAN-Japan Defense Vice-Ministerial Forum in Japan last January.

On the global and regional issues of shared concern, the deputy minister underlined Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralization and diversification of external relations, and the "four no's" defense policy.

Vietnam always expects countries to resolve issues through dialogue, peaceful means based on international law and commitments, together building an environment of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said.

Serizawa, for his part, underscored the importance of the Vietnam-Japan relationship and their defense ties in particular.

Sharing views on regional and world situation, the vice minister underlined the rules-based spirit and joining hands to build a peaceful, friendly environment for cooperation and development.

The two sides agreed to further promote the exchange of all-level delegations and joint work in education-training, defense industry, military medicine, navy, cybersecurity, search and rescue, peacekeeping, post-war recovery, and improving law enforcement capabilities at sea.

They pledged to continue with the capacity-building support programs in areas of their strengths and needs, and increase coordination and consultation in multilateral mechanisms, particularly in the ADMM.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Defense is ready to welcome Japanese officers to the international defense officials’ courses at the National Defense Academy and Vietnamese language courses offered by the Military Science Academy, Chien said.

On the occasion, Chien invited leaders of the Japanese Ministry of Defense and defense enterprises to the second Vietnam International Defense Expo scheduled for December 2024.

VNA