Vietnam, Iran boost cooperation in law enforcement

Minister of Public Security General To Lam chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on May 14 for a high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Law Enforcement Command, led by its commander Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan.

General To Lam and Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Lam said that the delegation’s working visit from May 13-16 is of important significance, contributing to consolidating the good friendship between Vietnam and Iran, and strengthening cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Law Enforcement Command of Iran.

The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges at all levels, especially the high level, to explore the needs and potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and order; promote information sharing and professional coordination; and intensify coordination in handling all types of transnational crimes and those involving citizens of the two countries.

They agreed not to allow any organization or individual to take advantage of one country's territory to operate against the other; coordinate to protect the absolute safety of visits by senior leaders, ensure security and safety for the headquarters of representative agencies and citizens of this country in the other's territory; and step up collaboration in the field of training to improve professional capacity and foreign languages (Persian and Vietnamese).

General Lam and Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan then signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two agencies.

VNA